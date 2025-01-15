Skip to Search
Skip to Live Player
Skip to Content
Skip to Footer
WWDB-AM - Talk 860 WWDB-AM Philadelphia
Home
On Air
On Demand
More
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Coverage Map
Advertise
Careers
Advertise with WWDB
Search for:
DELIVERED BY NETA BROOKLINE
Featured
January 15, 2025
Craig Lerch delivers Unscripted Real Estate Talk
October 14, 2024
Once Upon An Author with Danielle Orsino
September 2, 2024
Helping Others Excel
January 15, 2025
The Poweredbypmc Podcast
April 3, 2024
Energizing The City Thursdays at 5PM!
January 15, 2025
Rev Your Engines for The Motor Crew
May 26, 2023
Celebrity Interviews That’ll Make Your Day!
BONDING TIME with Counselor Kacey
July 26, 2024
An hour that could save your life
June 10, 2024
Melvin ‘Prince’ Johnakin hosts a captivating journey through the week’s most pressing issues
Law
August 30, 2020
Legal Eagles Here For You
Multi Cultural
March 30, 2022
Entertinaing Us Since 1965 With Classic and New Jewish Music!
March 28, 2022
Entertainment and News for the Polish Community
A Show for Italians, Italian-Americans and ‘Lovers of all things Italian!’
Ukrainian-American cultural life in the Delaware Valley
German Music, Sports, News and Local Events
News, Music, Literary Features, Commentaries and Announcements for our Ukrainian American community
February 11, 2021
Вітаємо Вас в УОКЦентрі! Saturday mornings at 9
February 10, 2021
News and entertainment in Polish
Religion
January 15, 2025
Path to Healing with Rev. Lee West
December 16, 2024
The Bishop Luke Radio Hour
September 2, 2024
Helping Others Excel
March 28, 2022
Opening Your Eyes to the Joy and Meaning Surrounding Us
Community
March 6, 2023
The Scott Dorsey Show
February 18, 2021
Monday Mornings at 8!
August 31, 2020
Philadelphia Focus
Bringing Communities Together
Lifestyle
January 10, 2025
The nation’s only serious weekly radio discussion of and about popular culture. Sundays at 4!
Life Chats and ALL kinds of good music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s!
October 14, 2024
Once Upon An Author with Danielle Orsino
October 31, 2023
Father Jim Drucker, Philly’s Doo Wop Priest is Back!
May 26, 2023
Celebrity Interviews That’ll Make Your Day!
September 2, 2020
One of the most important hours of your week
You can’t make this stuff up…
Gary Hendler hosts an insightful and informative hour every Friday afternoon at 3:00
August 29, 2020
Gardening is made easy with Bloomers!
Sports
September 2, 2024
We’re Back! New Season! New Stories!
August 30, 2020
The Museum of Sports Show
Interviews Fridays at 4pm with the biggest names from athletes and executives to coaches, authors and media!
Current Events
January 3, 2025
Tuesdays at 10
August 12, 2024
Edgy journalistic commentary on today’s urban and pop culture climate
December 7, 2023
Thera Martin has more of the Inside Scoop
March 12, 2021
A National Vision with a Local Focus
September 2, 2020
The Bi-Partisan Voice of the People
Stan Casacio won’t back down!
Business
January 15, 2025
Craig Lerch delivers Unscripted Real Estate Talk
September 5, 2023
Ferenc Toth is now on WWDB Tuesdays at 2!
June 27, 2023
Knowledge is Power
How They Did It and What’s Next
March 28, 2022
The Real Word on Buying and Selling
February 10, 2021
Working to restore America’s economy
News, Music, Literary Features, Commentaries and Announcements for our Ukrainian American community